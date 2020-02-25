Iraq confirms first case of Coronavirus

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case of the coronavirus (covid-19) in the country.

It said that an Iranian student had tested positive for the virus in Najaf.

The student is reported to have been immediately quarantined.

Following the announcement, Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA said that Kuwait’s civil aviation authority has suspended all its flights to and from Iraq.

The Kuwaiti Ports Authority has also banned the entry of ships from Iraq.

(Sources: Ministry of Health, Anadolu Agency, KUNA)