Fulbright Student Program Opens for Applications

The U.S. Mission in Iraq Announces the 2021-2023 Fulbright Foreign Student Program

The United States Embassy is pleased to announce that we are now accepting applications for the 2021-2023 Fulbright Foreign Student Program.

This prestigious and competitive scholarship program provides outstanding students and professionals with the opportunity to obtain Master’s degrees at U.S. universities. Launched in 1946 by the U.S. Congress and the late U.S. Senator William J. Fulbright, the Fulbright Program seeks to develop future leaders through educational exchange as well as promote international peace and understanding.

The Fulbright scholarship will fund up to two years of study at the Master’s degree level at a U.S. university starting in the fall of 2021.

All disciplines and academic fields of study are available under this program, with the exception of medicine and other clinical studies. To be eligible, applicants from Iraq must:

a) possess a bachelor degree from an accredited higher-education institution,

b) demonstrate a mastery of English, and

c) have a minimum of two years of work experience.

For more information regarding eligibility requirements and application procedures, prospective applicants can visit the U.S. Embassy website: https://iq.usembassy.gov/education-culture/exchange-programs/fulbright-foreign-student-program/ .

Eligible Iraqis with an outstanding academic record may apply at https://apply.iie.org/ffsp2021. The U.S. Embassy welcomes applications from men and women from all parts of Iraq.

The deadline for submitting applications is May 1, 2020.

(Source: United States Embassy)