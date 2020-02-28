More New Investment Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The National Investment Commission (NIC) has announced the following investment opportunities:
- Rest Station- Descendant 000 + 49, Ministry of Construction and Housing
- Rest Station- Ascendant 500 + 366, Ministry of Construction and Housing
- Rest Station- Ascendant 000 + 514, Ministry of Construction and Housing
- Rest Station- Descendant 200 + 101, Ministry of Construction and Housing
- Rest Station- Descendant 000 + 514, Ministry of Construction and Housing
- Rest Station- Ascendant 000 + 110, Ministry of Construction and Housing
- Rest Station- Descendant 500 + 366, Ministry of Construction and Housing
(Source: National Investment Commission)
No comments yet.