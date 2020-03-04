More Chaos as PM-designate fails to form Govt

By Ali Mamouri for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq faces more chaos as PM-designate fails to form government

Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi failed to receive parliamentary approval for his Cabinet March 1, leaving Iraq in a dangerous power vacuum.

Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed Allawi as prime minister a month ago, based on the recommendations of the Sairoon and Fatah blocs.

