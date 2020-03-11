In the spirit of supporting Iraqi youth to increase their employment opportunities and boost the country's creative industry, please consider donating to this campaign to launch Iraq's first Digital Copywriting Program.

Iraqi Innovators' mission is to change Iraq's narrative through their media platform and to train a generation of writers that will document Iraq's future and publish stories coming from within Iraq.

Help spread the word and donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/iraqi-innovators #copywriteiraq