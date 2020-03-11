Navigate

Navigation

Iraq's first Digital Copywriting Program

By on 11th March 2020 in Iraq Education and Training News, Iraqi Communications News

In the spirit of supporting Iraqi youth to increase their employment opportunities and boost the country's creative industry, please consider donating to this campaign to launch Iraq's first Digital Copywriting Program.

Iraqi Innovators' mission is to change Iraq's narrative through their media platform and to train a generation of writers that will document Iraq's future and publish stories coming from within Iraq.

Help spread the word and donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/iraqi-innovators #copywriteiraq

Related posts:

Education for E-commerce and Digital Literacy Iraq commits to further Advancing the Digital Economy Jordanian Firms keen to aid Digital Transformation in Iraq Fulbright Student Program Opens for Applications
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply