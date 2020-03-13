Can Protesters produce a Political Movement for Elections?

By Mustafa Saadoun for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraqi protesters are seeking to form a political movement to participate in parliamentary elections to be held in 2022.

After holding sit-ins, blocking roads and rallying citizens against other political parties, protesters believe that forming a political movement is the next step.

Iraqi activists and protesters say that a popular movement would create real opposition in the Iraqi parliament.

Change would be affected not only by taking to the streets but by forming a movement without a religious, sectarian or national agenda.

