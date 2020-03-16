Sharp Increase in Container Traffic via Aqaba to Iraq

By John Lee.

Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) has reported that its strategy to promote Aqaba as a gateway to Iraq and the wider Levant has delivered "a sharp increase in containers to Iraq (up 367% compared to previous year), and thus contributed to the positive results recorded for the past few months".

The Founder and CEO of the Jordan-based Nile International Freight Services, Nasri Aqrabawi, said:

"We have found in ACT a true business partner which has supported us to develop the most efficient supply chain into Iraq."

(Source: ACT)