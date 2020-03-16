Navigate

Sharp Increase in Container Traffic via Aqaba to Iraq

By on 16th March 2020 in Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) has reported that its strategy to promote Aqaba as a gateway to Iraq and the wider Levant has delivered "a sharp increase in containers to Iraq (up 367% compared to previous year), and thus contributed to the positive results recorded for the past few months".

The Founder and CEO of the Jordan-based Nile International Freight Services, Nasri Aqrabawi, said:

"We have found in ACT a true business partner which has supported us to develop the most efficient supply chain into Iraq."

(Source: ACT)

