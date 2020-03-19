Iraq Curfew to Slow the spread of Coronavirus

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Thamir Ghadhban.

The Cabinet received a detailed briefing from the Minister of Health on the range of new measures being implemented to contain COVID-19. These measures include:

Declaring a curfew in Baghdad for a week starting on 17 March

Directing relevant authorities to fumigate and disinfect several areas and districts

Authorising governors to impose curfews in their provinces

Suspending flights for a week from 17 March

Increasing internet bandwith/capacity

Banning travel between Iraqi provinces

The Cabinet reassured the public that deliveries of food, fuel, medicine, other essentials as well as the imports of goods into Iraq, are unaffected by the curfews.

The Cabinet approved a recommendation from the Social Services Council to declare the day of the Arabeen commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him, as the National Day for Volunteer Work in Iraq.

For the latest updates and guidance on the COVID-19, please visit the Ministry of Health Facebook page (in Arabic) https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/

(Source: Govt of Iraq)