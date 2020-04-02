PM-Designate faces Challenges in gaining Support

By Adnan Abu Zeed and Dana Taib Menmy for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraqi prime minister-designate faces challenges in gaining political support

As Iraq's Prime Minister-designate Adnan al-Zurfi struggles to secure adequate parliamentary votes for his candidacy, Iraqi political parties are uncertain about whether they should support him, find a new candidate or even keep caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi in office.

President Barham Salih nominated Zurfi on March 17. He must now form a cabinet and obtain parliamentary approval for that Cabinet by April 17 to become prime minister.

