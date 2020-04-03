Navigate

Govt calls on Civil Society to fight COVID-19

By on 3rd April 2020 in Healthcare, Politics

By Lujain Elbaldawi for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraqi government calls on civil society to fight COVID-19

Despite the Iraqi government's intensive efforts to fight the novel coronavirus, it seems unable to accommodate the difficult circumstances due to its limited resources, not to mention the political crisis that has been plaguing it since protests erupted in October 2019.

The Iraqi government is thus calling on civil society and charities to provide aid with their resources.

