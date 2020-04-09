Iraq Extends Coronavirus Curfew

By John Lee.
Iraq's Higher Committee for Health and National Safety has decided to extend the curfew throughout Iraq until Saturday 18th April.
The move is intended to slow the spread of coronavirus/COVID-19 in the country.
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
By John Lee.
Iraq's Higher Committee for Health and National Safety has decided to extend the curfew throughout Iraq until Saturday 18th April.
The move is intended to slow the spread of coronavirus/COVID-19 in the country.
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
No comments yet.