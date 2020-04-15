Video: NASA Astronaut supports Children of Iraq

Iraqi-American NASA Astronaut, Jessica Meir, has sent an empowering message of support to kids on the Hope Buses in Baghdad, all the way from the International Space Station!

In light of the current global crisis, this message reminds us that our family is so important and also bigger than we think; it's a time where we really need to come together to support each other from all corners of the earth, and beyond!

In her message, Astronaut Meir encourages Iraqi kids by saying "reach for your dreams and believe that they can come true"; this message is extra special as one of our recent Hope Bus students has big dreams of becoming an Astronaut!