Iran welcomes Iraq's new prime minister

Iranian officials have welcomed the appointment of Mustafa al-Kadhimi as the new prime minister-designate of Iraq.

Abbas Mousavi, spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, said the Islamic Republic of Iran "welcomes the agreement between all of Iraq's political parties to introduce Khadhimi as the prime minister and sees it as the correct path and step."

Iran's ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, tweeted a similar sentiment, saying that Iran will support whoever is selected by Iraq's parliament.

