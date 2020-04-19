By Ali Mamouri for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraqi PM designate readies cabinet to present to parliament

Mustafa al-Kadhimi, director of Iraq's National Intelligence Service, is expected to present his cabinet to the Council of Representatives early next week.

On April 9, Iraqi President Barham Salih designated Kadhimi to form a new government within 30 days. Kadhimi is the third PM-designate this year. Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi and Adnan al-Zurfi previously tried, and failed, to form governments.

Kadhimi appears to have broad backing among Iraq's political factions - all of the major Shiite parties, as well as the key Kurdish and Sunni blocs support him - with no major political opposition so far.

