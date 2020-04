By John Lee.

Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) has reportedly lifted its suspension of Reuters' licence to work in the country.

The regulator had revoked the licence for three months and imposed a fine of 25 million dinars ($21,000) for what it said was the news agency's violation of the rules of media broadcasting.

The case related to a story saying the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country was higher than officially reported.

(Source: Reuters)