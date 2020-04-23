Navigate

Iraq's Economy: Spotlight on Oil and Gas

By on 23rd April 2020 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News

On April 20, 2020, IRIS held a webinar entitled Iraq's Economy: Spotlight on Oil and Gas.

The discussion focused on Iraq's economy amidst falling oil prices and additional pressures from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Speakers included IRIS Senior Fellow and AFC Iraq Fund Chief Investment Officer Ahmed Tabaqchali, Iraq Correspondent for Associated Press (AP) Samya Kullab, and MENA Programme Manager at the International Energy Agency (IEA) Ali Al-Saffar.

The discussion was moderated by IRIS Director Mac Skelton:

