Coronavirus causes Staffing Problems for Lukoil in Iraq

By John Lee.

Lukoil is reportedly having difficulties staffing its operations in Iraq due to coronavirus and associated restrictions.

Interfax cited chief executive Vagit Alekperov (pictured) was quoted as saying that the company has a problem with replacing shift workers, adding, "We are reaching deals with people to keep them on for shifts that are 60 days long or more."

The Russian-based company operates the West Qurna 2 oilfield in Basra, one of the world's largest fields.

(Source: Reuters)