Navigate

Navigation

Coronavirus causes Staffing Problems for Lukoil in Iraq

By on 28th April 2020 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Lukoil is reportedly having difficulties staffing its operations in Iraq due to coronavirus and associated restrictions.

Interfax cited chief executive Vagit Alekperov (pictured) was quoted as saying that the company has a problem with replacing shift workers, adding, "We are reaching deals with people to keep them on for shifts that are 60 days long or more."

The Russian-based company operates the West Qurna 2 oilfield in Basra, one of the world's largest fields.

(Source: Reuters)

Related posts:

Lukoil, Oil Minister, discuss prospects for Cooperation Exxon Ex-Pats "to return to West Qurna 1" Iraq to Increase Production at West Qurna 1 China Wins $121m West Qurna-1 Contract
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply