By John Lee.

Iran's non-oil exports to Iraq are reported to have increased by 0.7 percent.

For the Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended on March 19), non-oil export to Iraq hit $8.9 billion, according to a deputy with the country's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

Tehran Times reports that medicines and medical equipment, plastic products, ceramic tiles, wire and cable products, and home appliances were among the main categories exported.

(Source: Tehran Times)