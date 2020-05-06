The Makerspaces Responding To Coronavirus in Iraq

By Fatimah Oleiwi, for Iraqi Innovators. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



People face many situations in life. Some are positive and bring us joy, whilst others carry challenges that make us realise things we did not before.

Some situations can be more difficult to accept than others. However, the perceived difficulty of any situation depends on that person's personal experiences and outlook.

Though some may find quarantine to be extremely tough, others may be enjoying the time they have at home.

Coronavirus in Iraq and across the world has given us a collective experience that will make us rethink our approach to difficult situations and how we must adjust.

