New Government, New Legislative Agenda

By John Lee.

The Iraqi government and parliament should pass legislation to address key human rights shortcomings in Iraq's legal system and take measures to minimize the risks Covid-19 poses to people in prison, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday.

With the formation of Iraq's government on May 7, 2020, parliament can now focus on legislative reform.

Human Rights Watch has identified four key areas to advance human rights in Iraq, around which previous governments and parliaments have drafted and reviewed legislative proposals but did not pass them.

There are many areas for which legislative reform is needed to bring Iraqi law in line with international standards, but the bills already offered address legal representation, torture, enforced disappearance, and domestic violence.

(Source: HRW)