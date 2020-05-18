Russia Considers Major Investment in Iraqi Gas Field

From Middle East Monitor, under a Creative Commons licence. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The Russian Ambassador to Iraq, Maxim Maksimov [Maximov] (pictured), said that Russia is seeking to invest heavily in Al-Mansouriya gas field, in the Diyala governorate.

Maksimov said in a press statement yesterday that "Russian companies are willing to mobilise significant funds and have submitted an investment tender for Al-Mansouriya gas field in Diyala."

He added that "three Russian companies in Iraq produce about 600,000 barrels of oil per day, including Gazprom, which operates in the Badra oil field in Wasit Governorate with a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil per day, in addition to 400,000 barrels in the [West Qurna 2] field."

The Russian ambassador stated that his country is paying special attention to the Russian-Iraqi Commission.

Moscow has assigned its deputy prime minister to head the Russian delegation, in preparation for a very important meeting between the two sides, which was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.