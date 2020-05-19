Iran's Defense Ministry eyes Strategic Partnership with Iraq

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami underlined closer defense cooperation and strategic partnership with the new Iraqi government for regional security and stability.

In a videoconference with his new Iraqi counterpart Juma Anad Saadoun on Sunday, the Iranian defense minister emphasized the need for closer defense cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad to ensure regional stability and security.

Congratulating the Iraqi minister on taking office, Hatami said Iran is willing to provide all of its capacities for Iraq. "We seek to become strategic partners and turn our relations into a successful paradigm of cooperation."

The Iranian official also hailed the formation of the new Iraqi government on the basis of national consensus and in line with the interests of all Iraqi ethnic and religious groups.

Pointing to the historical, cultural and religious commonalities between the two neighbors, the Iranian general said, "Iran's principled policy is (support for) a united, independent and powerful Iraq with the participation of all ethnicities and religions."

He further wished the new government of Iraq success in fulfilling the national demands, improving the economic situation and fighting against the coronavirus, saying the Iranian Defense Ministry would donate a consignment of COVID-19 diagnostic test kits and other coronavirus-related medical supplies to the Iraqi Embassy in Tehran.

Hatami also invited the new defense minister of Iraq to pay an official visit to Iran.

In a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reaffirmed the country's commitment to supporting Iraq, saying Tehran will fully back the new Iraqi government to help it serve the interests of the Iraqi nation.

(Source: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)