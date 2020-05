By John Lee.

The first Covid-19 case in Iraq was officially confirmed on 24 February 2020, and as figures continue to rise across the country, authorities are adopting increasingly stringent measures to avert further spread of the virus.

While these important measures can help contain the outbreak, they are also creating serious additional challenges for a population suffering from decades of conflict, economic deprivation, and political uncertainty.

(Source: ICRC)