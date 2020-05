By John Lee.

Egypt-based GB Auto (Ghabbour Group) has been appointed as the distributor of the Chinese-owned MG car brand in Iraq.

According to Trade Arabia, the new partnership will see six MG showrooms opened across the country, in Erbil, Baghdad (on 62 St and at Baghdad Mall), Duhok, Sulaymaniyah and Basrah.

Operations are expected to commence in late-Q3 or early-Q4 of this year.

