KRG PM reiterates Commitment to Diverse Economy

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the High Council for Investment to discuss current economic situation and the need to further develop investment in the Kurdistan Region.

In the meeting attended by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and other cabinet members, Prime Minister Barzani stressed that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is working to build a stronger economy.

The Prime Minister also said the government will further develop agriculture, industry and tourism sectors to diversify the economy.

In that regard, the meeting also covered amendments to the investment law expected to be submitted to the cabinet for approval.

The meeting stressed that investment projects should serve the public needs and interest.

(Source: KRG)