Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 30th January 2020).
Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD556 / $577 (+0.7% weekly change) (-15.6% YTD and -17.6% YTD change, respectively). The number of weekly traded shares was 2.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.8 bn ($2.2 mn).
Note: ISX will be closed starting from May 22, 2020 due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Fitr. The next trading session will be held on May 31, 2020. ISX will resume trading five days a week starting May 31, 2020 (Sunday). The lower daily price change limit will be maintained at 5% and the upper daily price change limit will be maintained at 10%.
ISX Company Announcements
- Zain Al-Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BZII) will resume trading on May 31, 2020 after postponing its GA to elect 7 original and 7 alternative board members due to lack of quorum. The new GA date is to be announced later.
- Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank for Islamic Investment & Finance (BAME) with a capital of IQD100 bn opened for trading on May 17, 2020 in the non-regular market.
- Cross transaction: 150 mn shares of Iraqi Agricultural Products and Marketing Meat (AIPM) on May 17, 2020, which represents 3% of AIPM's capital.
