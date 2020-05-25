Iraq Requests NATO's Help with COVID-19

By John Lee.

NATO's Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC) has received a request for international assistance from Iraq to control the spread of COVID-19 and deal with those affected.

The EADRCC is NATO's principal civil emergency response mechanism in the Euro-Atlantic area.

It is active all year round, operational on a 24/7 basis, and involves all NATO Allies and partner countries.

The Centre functions as a clearing-house system for coordinating both requests and offers of assistance mainly in case of natural and man-made disasters.

(Source: NATO)