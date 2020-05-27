Iraq to Investigate Killing of Protesters

By Omar Sattar for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq to launch investigations against killing of protesters

The new Iraqi government has begun procedures to reinvestigate the violent acts during the popular protests that broke out in October and killed more than 700 people and injured over 25,000.

The decision was greatly welcomed at home and in the international arena.

The United Nations Security Council called for "transparency during the investigation."

