Facebook Closes Accounts Linked to PUK

By Adam Lucente for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Facebook closes accounts linked to Kurdish intelligence in Iraq

Facebook closed several accounts and pages linked to Kurdish intelligence in Iraq last month.

The pages were used by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in its political rivalry with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), according to findings from a report released by Facebook.

Click here to read the full story.

Click here to read statement from Facebook.