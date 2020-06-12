Shaping a US Strategy for the "Ghosts" of Iraq

By Anthony H. Cordesman, for the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Strategic Dialogue: Shaping a U.S. Strategy for the "Ghosts" of Iraq

The Burke Chair is issuing the fourth major revision to a Burke Chair analysis of the political/governance, economic, and security challenges that Iraq faces in creating a lasting strategic relationship with the United States.

This analysis was developed to explore the issues raised by Secretary Pompeo's announcement on April 7, 2020, that the United States would hold a strategic dialogue with the Iraqi government in mid-June 2020.

Please click here to download the full 86-page report.