Impact of COVID-19 on SMEs in Iraq

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the closures and reduced working hours recommended to curb the spread of the virus.

To better understand the impact of COVID-19 on SMEs, IOM Iraq conducted a survey with 456 enterprises active in different sectors in urban areas of Iraq in April 2020.

The study focused on governorates with the highest rates of displacement, returns, and ex-combatants as identified by IOM; a stratified sampling strategy was applied to a database of urban employers in the areas where IOM Iraq's Enterprise Development Fund (EDF) has been implemented.

The analysis found a significant impact on economic outcomes at the firm level. Effects on sales and production among firms have been the most acute, with temporary reductions in paid employment also observed. These have been especially noticeable within the construction and manufacturing industry, followed by the food and agriculture industry.

For more details, please visit: http://edf.iom.int/home/covsme/en

Click here to Download Report

(Source: IOM)