ISO certification awarded to Al-Burhan Security

Al-Burhan Security (ABS) has introduced quality management processes from day one of its operations to prepare for ISO 18788:2015, ISO 9001:2015 accreditations and also ANSI/ASIS PSC1.

With a focus on quality management systems and processes the ABS Leadership team continues to work hard to further develop quality and operational procedures to ensure compliance with the certifications. ABS General Manager Martin Aggar along with our management team have worked extremely hard to make this possible.

As a result of this hard work and working with MSS Global the ABS's Management Systems were audited this year. The stage 1 audit took place in February 2020 and the stage 2 audit was completed in June 2020. As a result of these audits by MSS Global we are delighted that ABS has been certified and found to meet with the requirements of ISO 18788:2015, ISO 9001:2015 and ANSI/ASIS PSC1.

The hard work does not stop now though - ABS will continue to work to further develop its processes, procedures and management system to ensure the certification is maintained and the business continues to focus on development.

(Source: ABS)