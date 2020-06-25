By Omar al-Jaffal for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's plans to cut salaries face strong backlash

The government of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is seeking to reopen the "social justice" issue regarding state spending on salaries.

This means abolishing double salaries, reducing allocations to political prisoners and martyrs and compensation to those who fled to Rafha in Saudi Arabia during the 1991 Shiite uprising in southern Iraq.

