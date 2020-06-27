Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 25th June 2020).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD581 (-2.0%) / $603 (+3.1%) (weekly change) (-11.9% and -14.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.3 bn ($1.8 mn).

Note: According to the Public Health Committee's decision to maintain curfew days on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, trading on the ISX will be from Sundays to Wednesdays until a further announcement.

ISX Company Announcements