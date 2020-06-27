Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 25th June 2020).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD581 (-2.0%) / $603 (+3.1%) (weekly change) (-11.9% and -14.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.3 bn ($1.8 mn).
Note: According to the Public Health Committee's decision to maintain curfew days on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, trading on the ISX will be from Sundays to Wednesdays until a further announcement.
ISX Company Announcements
- ISX will suspend trading of Asiacell (TASC) starting Jul. 8, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 12, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.
- Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) will hold a GA on Jul. 5, 2020 to elect 4 original and 4 alternative board members from the private sector. The company has been suspended from trading since Nov. 12, 2019 due to not disclosing its 2019 financial statements.
- Trust International Islamic Bank (BTRU) will resume trading on Jun. 28, 2020 after discussing and approving 2019 annual financial statements.
- In order to support the economy of the country by developing agriculture and supporting Iraqi farms and creating an agricultural renaissance, and in order to support and employ young people to eliminate unemployment, and to achieve sustainable development through cooperation between the private banking sector and the public sector, and to achieve government goals by benefiting from local funds and promoting the local product, the International Islamic Bank (BINT) contracted with the Ministry of Industry and Minerals / Electronic Industries Company to finance water pumps operating by the solar energy system type Lorentz German according to Islamic contracts (Murabaha contract) within the CBI's IQD1 trln initiative, where farmers will be financed with amounts that could reach IQD1.0 bn.
