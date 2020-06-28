Ferrier Steps Down as CEO of GKP

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has announced that Jón Ferrier (pictured), Chief Executive Officer, has informed the Board of his intention to retire from the Company upon appointment of a successor and after a period of handover.

The Company is now commencing a formal, externally facilitated, search process and will provide an update as and when appropriate.

Jaap Huijskes, Chairman of the Company, said:

"Jón Ferrier took the helm five years ago, immediately leading the Company through its financial restructuring and breathing new life into GKP as an attractive investment proposition. He has brought us the experience he gained over a long and distinguished career, resulting in GKP meeting the highest standards across all aspects of its business.

"Today, Gulf Keystone is a highly respected and successful E&P Company, for which Jón deserves considerable credit. On behalf of the Board and everyone within the Company I would like to thank Jón for his leadership and resolute commitment over the past five years. We will be sad to see him step down when a successor is found and wish him all the best for his retirement."

(Source: GKP)