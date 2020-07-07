Iraq sees 600% rise in COVID-19 cases in June

By John Lee.

With a 600 per cent rise in COVID-19 cases in Iraq through June, efforts must be re-doubled to slow the spread of the disease, warns the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

With the number of confirmed cases standing at 53,708 on July 1 - up from 6,868 on June 1 - the Ministry of Health has announced that hospitals are almost at full capacity, and that schools and universities will be converted into isolation units to cope with the ever-increasing number of cases.

In addition to the direct impact the pandemic is having on people's health, thousands of people have been affected indirectly by the economic impacts of the lockdown.

(Source: IRC)