Iraq to Reopen Airports This Month

By on 20th July 2020 in Iraq Transportation News

Iraq will reopen its airports on July 23, the government announced today [Thursday]. The monthslong ban on international passenger flights stranded many people in the country, but Iraq is still recording its highest-ever numbers of daily COVID-19 cases.

Curfews in federal territories will also end with the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday at the end of the month. Malls can now reopen, as can some land borders for trade, per the announcement.

