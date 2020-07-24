Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 24th July 2020).
Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD637 (+2.9%) / $666 (+2.9%) (weekly change) (-3.4% and -4.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 6.9 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.9 bn ($2.4 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- The ISX will organize the fifth and sixth Zoom meetings on Friday and Saturday respectively with Ready-Made Clothes (IRMC) and Ashur International Bank for Investment (BASH) for them to disclose financial results for the investors and participants. IRMC's meeting will be held on Friday (Jul. 24, 2020) at 4:00 pm (Baghdad time), and the speaker will be CFO, Ms. Maysoon Jasib Hani (For IRMC's Zoom Meeting Link, please CLICK HERE, Zoom Meeting ID: 815 1124 6834, Password: 593995). BASH's meeting will be held on Saturday (Jul. 25, 2020) at 4:00 pm (Baghdad time), and the speaker will be CEO, Ms. Alyaa A'mer Majeed, (For BASH's Zoom Meeting Link, please CLICK HERE, Zoom Meeting ID: 880 4423 1283, Password: 043429). The participation will be free and the recording of the Zoom meetings will be shared on the ISX website. The ISX will continue organizing financial disclosure workshops until the end of September 2020.
- ISX will suspend trading of Ahliya for Insurance (NAHF) starting Aug. 9, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 12, 2020 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements and to discuss increasing the company's capital from IQD2.5 bn to IQD7.0 bn through 180% rights issue.
- ISX will suspend trading of Zain Al-Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BZII) starting Jul. 26, 2020 due to the GA that will be held on Jul. 28, 2020 to elect 7 original and 7 alternative board members.
- Iraqi for Tufted Carpets (IITC) decided on its AGM held on Jul. 22, 2020 to distribute 70% cash dividends for the year 2019 (IQD0.7 dividend per share, 7.3% dividend yield).
- Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) decided on its AGM held on Jul. 21, 2020 to distribute 15% cash dividends (IQD0.15 dividend per share, 5.6% dividend yield).
- ISX suspended trading of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) starting Jul. 20, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 26, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.
- Asiacell (TASC) resumed trading on Jul. 19, 2020 after being suspended for its AGM in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements and decided to distribute 100% cash dividends (IQD1.00 dividend per share, 14.3% dividend yield).
- The depositing procedures of Al-Rebas for Poultry and Feed (AREB) with a capital of IQD30 bn started on Jul. 19, 2020. The company will start trading in the non-regular market after 21 days of depositing the company's shares.
