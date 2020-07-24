Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 24th July 2020).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD637 (+2.9%) / $666 (+2.9%) (weekly change) (-3.4% and -4.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 6.9 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.9 bn ($2.4 mn).

ISX Company Announcements