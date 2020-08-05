"OPEC Plus" Agreement: Iraq cuts Oil Exports again

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for July of 85,663,290 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.763 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 2.816 million bpd exported in June.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 82,700,381 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 2,701,015 barrels. Exports to Jordan were 261,894 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $3.487 billion at an average price of $40.708 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)