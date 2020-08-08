300MW Power Station opened near Erbil

By John Lee.

A new 300-megawatt steam power plant has been recently opened in Khabat, on the outskirts of Erbil.

The plant, built in partnership with South Korean companies POSCO and the Korean National Oil Company (KNOC), adds 10 percent to the region's electricity capacity.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said that Kurdistan's gas production will also increase in the near future as part of the KRG promise to provide 24 hours electricity.

(Source: KRG)