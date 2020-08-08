Navigate

Navigation

300MW Power Station opened near Erbil

By on 8th August 2020 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

A new 300-megawatt steam power plant has been recently opened in Khabat, on the outskirts of Erbil.

The plant, built in partnership with South Korean companies POSCO and the Korean National Oil Company (KNOC), adds 10 percent to the region's electricity capacity.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said that Kurdistan's gas production will also increase in the near future as part of the KRG promise to provide 24 hours electricity.

(Source: KRG)

Related posts:

Power Grids of Iran, Syria to Be Connected via Iraq Baghdad sends delegation to Erbil to Resolve Disputes KRG discusses Reform, Public-Private Partnerships KRG PM Barzani receives UK Trade Envoy
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply