New Baghdad Business School open for Applications

By John Lee.

The Iraq Fund for Higher Education (IFHE) has announced the launch of its Baghdad Business School (BBS), a 10-month academic and professional program that gives Iraqi youth the skills and knowledge they need to work in the private sector.

BBS describes itself as a market driven "education to employment" program, coordinating internships and jobs for its graduates with private sector companies operating in Iraq. "It is both professional and academic in that it will maintain high standards of quality and integrity, and incorporate research and critical thinking with practical business skills."

Applications for its pilot class (starting 25th October) will be available from today (20th August) and are due by 20th September.

Founded by Christine M. van den Toorn, the Iraq Fund for Higher Education is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing new educational opportunities for Iraqi undergraduates and graduates to develop the knowledge, skills and ability that they need to be active and productive members of their communities, their country and the world.

More information about BBS here.

(Source: IFHE)