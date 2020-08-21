By Azhar Al-Ruabie for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's al-Faw port project's endless delays

Although 10 years have passed since the Iraqi government started laying the groundwork for the al-Faw grand port in southern Iraq, the project is still far from completion.

Iraqi minister of transportation Nasser Hussain Bandar said Aug. 15 that his ministry is planning to sign a contract with the South Korean company Hanwha for resuming the al-Faw project.

