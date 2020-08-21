Baghdad International Fair to go "Virtual"

Translated by L. Bedrosian.

The Iraqi Ministry of Trade has announced that the General Company for Iraqi Fairs and Commercial Services is planning to hold its first virtual exhibition based on the Baghdad International Fair.

The General Director of the company, Mr. Sarmad Saeed said:

"The exhibition is the first of its kind in Iraq, with companies displaying their products electronically, and people viewing these products and buying them online.

"Considering the outbreak of Coronavirus, we hope that this will be a model for future exhibitions ."

(Source: Ministry of Trade)