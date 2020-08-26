Navigate

Navigation

New Investment Opportunities in Iraq

By on 26th August 2020 in Investment

By John Lee.

The National Investment Commission (NIC) and the State Company for Petrochemical Industries have announced the following investment opportunities:

(Source: National Investment Commission)

Related posts:

Two More New Investment Opportunities in Iraq More New Investment Opportunities in Iraq Two More New Investment Opportunities in Iraq More New Investment Opportunities in Iraq
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply