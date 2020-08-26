New Investment Opportunities in Iraq By Editor on 26th August 2020 in Investment By John Lee. The National Investment Commission (NIC) and the State Company for Petrochemical Industries have announced the following investment opportunities: Hydrochloric acid plant Liquid nitrogen plant Chlorine and caustic soda plant (Source: National Investment Commission) Related posts: Two More New Investment Opportunities in Iraq More New Investment Opportunities in Iraq Two More New Investment Opportunities in Iraq More New Investment Opportunities in Iraq
