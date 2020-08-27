By Al Monitor staff. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq-Jordan-Egypt summit urges increased trade as security concerns loom over region

A one-day summit in Amman, Jordan, on 25th August between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt discussed further economic cooperation and joint security efforts as the countries face growing attacks by extremist groups and economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting brought together Jordanian King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi for the first time.

