Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 27th Aug 2020).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD642 (+0.4%) / $672 (+0.4%) (weekly change) (-2.6% and -4.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 38.7 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD31.8 bn ($25.6 mn).

Note: ISX will be closed on Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020) due to religious holiday, 10th Day of Muharam "Ashura". The next trading session will be held on Monday (Aug. 31, 2020).

ISX Company Announcements