KRI Schools and Unis to Remain Closed

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday chaired a cabinet meeting on safely reopening schools and universities.

The Cabinet voted for online learning for the first semester, except for twelfth-graders who will study on campus.

The Ministries of Education and Higher Education have been tasked to prepare health and safety guidelines for in-person learning, and set a date for the new school year.

During the meeting, the Cabinet also called for more public compliance with the health guidelines, and tasked the Ministry of Health to update its regulations and continue public awareness campaigns through with the Department of Media and Information.

(Source: KRG)