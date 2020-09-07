Ukraine, Iraq sign MoU for Military Cooperation.

As part of the official visit of the delegation of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Iraq to Ukraine, bilateral talks were held between the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Andrii Taran and the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Iraq, Lt. Gen. Juma Anad Saadoun Al-Juburi.

During the talks, the parties stressed the significant potential of the partnership for the exchange of combat experience, as well as cooperation in the field of military education. The parties also exchanged information on the security situation in Ukraine and the Republic of Iraq, and assured of support for the sustainable development of friendly relations between the states.

It should be noted that this is the first visit of the Head of Iraqi Defence Ministry to Ukraine, which emphasizes the desire to develop comprehensive defence cooperation and aims to identify priority areas of bilateral cooperation in military and military-technical spheres.

Following the meeting, the Ministers of Defence of both countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Iraq in the field of military cooperation.

The signing of the Memorandum will provide an opportunity to continue mutually beneficial cooperation between the defence ministries of both countries, strengthen partnerships and ensure the implementation of projects in areas of mutual interest.

(Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine)