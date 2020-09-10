Navigate

Navigation

Eni to Invest $4bn in Iraqi Refinery?

By on 10th September 2020 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Italian oil company ENI is reported to be in talks to build a $4-billion, 300,000-bpd refinery near Iraq's Zubair oil field.

S&P Global quotes Oil Minister Ihsan Ismaael [Ahsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail] as saying that that the first phase, with a capacity of 150,000 bpd, would be operational by 2025.

The Minster reportedly added that the Zubair field, in which Eni holds a stake, is expected to produce 700,000 bpd by 2027.

Click here to read the full article.

(Source: S&P Global)

Related posts:

Gazprom "Not Reducing Investment" in Iraqi Kurdistan Oil Production Falls at Garraf Field Iraqi Protesters Block Major Port Iraq Buys More Pipes from Turkey
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply