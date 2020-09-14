By Antonino Occhiuto, for the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

What Can Iraq Gain from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia

At first glance, managing and developing ties with Iraq's neighbours seems to be only one among the many challenges that Baghdad's new Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, is facing.

However, as Iraq struggles amid economic turbulences, political divisions and the resurgent terrorist threat posed by Daesh, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia's involvement in the country appears increasingly important.

